First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.25

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $13.34. First of Long Island shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 44,553 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

First of Long Island Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $24.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insider Transactions at First of Long Island

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

