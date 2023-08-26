First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.29%. On average, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after acquiring an additional 93,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

