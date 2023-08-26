First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 222,941 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $77,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,594 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $230.76 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.20.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

