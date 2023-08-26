First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 538 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in RTX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.69 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.