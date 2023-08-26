First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Boeing stock opened at $223.42 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average of $212.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

