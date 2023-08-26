First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $633,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IEF stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $102.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

