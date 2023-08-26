First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $633,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
IEF stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $102.23.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.