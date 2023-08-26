First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 80.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after purchasing an additional 360,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.91.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $205.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $209.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.87 and a 200-day moving average of $177.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

