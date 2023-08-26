First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,665 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $215.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

