First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FBTT opened at $16.65 on Friday. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

