First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FBTT opened at $16.65 on Friday. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Bankers Trustshares
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for First Bankers Trustshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bankers Trustshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.