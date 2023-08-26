FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Down 51.9% in August

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the July 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

FinWise Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,823. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.00.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FinWise Bancorp

In other FinWise Bancorp news, Director James N. Giordano bought 3,000 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $30,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 933,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 41,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

