Financial Contrast: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) versus NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 9.42% 116.19% 3.81% NETSTREIT 4.29% 0.45% 0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 0 0 4 0 3.00 NETSTREIT 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iron Mountain and NETSTREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus price target of $65.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. NETSTREIT has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.68%. Given NETSTREIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Volatility and Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iron Mountain and NETSTREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $5.10 billion 3.50 $556.98 million $1.30 47.06 NETSTREIT $96.28 million 11.85 $8.12 million $0.10 170.35

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Iron Mountain pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT pays out 800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NETSTREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats NETSTREIT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.