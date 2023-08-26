Financial Analysis: Vivani Medical (VANI) versus Its Rivals

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vivani Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -415.42% -123.31% -34.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.43 Vivani Medical Competitors $987.44 million $81.14 million 2.10

Analyst Recommendations

Vivani Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Vivani Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 146 599 1775 91 2.69

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 637.39%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 497.60%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s peers have a beta of 13.11, suggesting that their average share price is 1,211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivani Medical peers beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

