Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 44,867 Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PCM Fund were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PCM Fund by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

PCM opened at $8.94 on Friday. PCM Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

