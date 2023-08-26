Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,949 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.05% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.00 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

