Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.01 Million Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

