Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 267 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $234.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average of $215.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

