FIL Ltd Sells 4,193 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.22% of S&P Global worth $243,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,232. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $388.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

