FIL Ltd Sells 3,120,088 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,120,088 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Southern Copper worth $223,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.26. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

