FIL Ltd Sells 14,020 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.24% of The Cigna Group worth $181,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $279.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.03.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $10,435,063 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

