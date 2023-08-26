FIL Ltd Purchases 60,317 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.35% of AON worth $225,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $721,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 565.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $332.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.99 and a 200 day moving average of $320.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

