FIL Ltd Has $163.31 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 155.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,118,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,289,281 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $163,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NEE opened at $67.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.