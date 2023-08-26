FIL Ltd Has $137.36 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $137,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,005,000 after buying an additional 96,709 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

