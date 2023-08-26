Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Up 117.6% in August

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the July 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,960,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

