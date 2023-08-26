Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTEC traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,413. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

