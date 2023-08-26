Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,025,800 shares, an increase of 175.3% from the July 31st total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 844.1 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.58 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
About Fibra UNO
