Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,025,800 shares, an increase of 175.3% from the July 31st total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 844.1 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.58 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in Mexico. It is designed as an investment vehicle that grows through development and acquisitions, as well as regular cash flow distributions. It owns, operates, develops and manages a broad por tfolio of properties, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments.

