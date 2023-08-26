Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.97 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $169.48 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00038820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,233,770 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

