Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 1.2 %

Ferrari stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.26. 193,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,974. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.12. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.