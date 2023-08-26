FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $341,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

