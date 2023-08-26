FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

