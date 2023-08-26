Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $165.00 at Lake Street Capital

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.88.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $156.80 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $163.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

