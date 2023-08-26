ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 38,970 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 205.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP opened at $179.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.55. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,121. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

