ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 368.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369,868 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,270,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 165,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

KIM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

