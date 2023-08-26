ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.11 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,354 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.5 %

PHM stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.