ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,201 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.58% of Arcus Biosciences worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,930 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 314,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,018 shares of company stock worth $1,412,917. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of RCUS opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

