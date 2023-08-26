ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 405,713 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 405,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.37% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.