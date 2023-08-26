ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

EXLS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.07.

ExlService stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. ExlService has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

