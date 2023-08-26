Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Oppenheimer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.73.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $12,872,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

