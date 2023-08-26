Exagen’s (XGN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Exagen Stock Up 4.3 %

XGN stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,391,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

