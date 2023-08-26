Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVLVW opened at $1.42 on Friday. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,602,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,055,810 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 3,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 735,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 716,329 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

