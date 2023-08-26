Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 1,788,454 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 217,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,674,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

