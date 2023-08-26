Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

EVVTY stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $138.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

