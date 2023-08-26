EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 934 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

