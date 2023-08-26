EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 612 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.