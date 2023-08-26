EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

