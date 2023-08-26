EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 92.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $101.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

