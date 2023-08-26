EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.90 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

