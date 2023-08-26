EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $450.93 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

