EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 350 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC boosted its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,703,000 after buying an additional 116,103 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in BP by 3,036.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 90,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 87,911 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

