EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Shares Down 2.3%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.87. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on EverGen Infrastructure from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.28.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

