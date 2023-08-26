European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

EWCZ stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.53. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter valued at $28,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in European Wax Center during the first quarter worth about $19,843,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in European Wax Center by 52.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,873,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,593,000 after acquiring an additional 644,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in European Wax Center by 37.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after acquiring an additional 639,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,748,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

